NHL Rumors: The Arizona Coyotes Would Need To Create Cap To Re-Sign Hall … Some Trade Options

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: If the Arizona Coyotes want to re-sign Taylor Hall, they are going to have to move a couple of veteran salaries out. If they want to bring Carl Soderberg back as well, they’ll need to move even more salary out.

Craig Morgan of the AZ Coyotes Insider: Coyotes GM John Chayka said they’ll need to create more salary cap space to fit any Taylor Hall contract extension.

“Of course,” Chayka said. “Taylor is a difference maker, a special player. Realistically, there was the chance we’d have to make some moves regardless. Those moves we make we might have to make differently now, or make more of them.”

Hall could be looking at between $8 and $11 million per season.

They might be forced to not bring back Brad Richardson and Carl Soderberg. To clear out the additional salary, the Coyotes may have to attach an asset or retain salary of a veteran player.

Trade options could include:

Derek Stepan – The 30-year old has one-year left at a $6.5 million cap hit and a $5 million salary. His production has dropped from 35 points to 28 points the past two seasons. A buyout is unlikely due to his signing bonus.

Michael Grabner – The 33-year old has one-year left and carries a $3.35 million cap hit with a $3.775 million salary. He has an eight-team no-trade list.

Phil Kessel – Carries a $6.85 million cap hit with a $6 million salary for two more years. He has a no-movement and a modified no-trade clause. Kessel only scored 14 goals in 70 games this past season.

Alex Goligoski – One-year left on his deal at a $5.475 million cap hit and $4 million in salary. He has a modified no-trade clause. Moving him makes a lot of sense.

Niklas Hjalmarsson – One-year left at $5 million cap hit and $4 million salary with a no-movement clause. Hjalmarsson would draw a lot of trade interest for his defensive abilities and experience. If they move him it’s because they’ve run out of options.

Jason Demers – One-year left at a $4.5 million cap hit and a $3.6 million salary. A right-handed defenseman that can play in the top-four. He would have some trade value.

Jordan Oesterle – One-year left at a $1.4 million cap hit and a $1.6 million salary. Could be a depth acquisition for someone.

Antti Raanta – One-year left at a $4.25 million cap hit and a $4 million salary. Despite having some injury history, he would get some trade interest.