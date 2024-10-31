NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Put Gene in the Hall episode, on Brad Marchand and his comments that he’s not close to a three-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “Where do things stand?”

Friedman: “Kyle, He’s the source. There’s no better source on this one than Marchand, since he’s the guy who’s actually going to sign the contract. So if he says at this point in time that I am wrong or the story is false, is the phrase he used, then I just have to eat it, because he knows where things stand.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Started To Explore the Market During Losing Streak

I’ll say this. I don’t believe talks have broken off between the Bruins and Marchand. I don’t think this is a situation where they’ve stopped discussing it, or they’re no longer moving forward in attempts to sign an extension. So I’m not concerned about that.

And what someone said to me on Sunday morning was, if you’re going to be wrong on this one, he thinks I’m going to be wrong on term. There’s a possibility he thinks that the Bruins would prefer two years instead of three. And you know, and we’ll see where we go here.

But long term, I think this is going to get done, and we’ll see what the term is. However, at this moment in time, you know, you have to go with what Marchand says, because he’s the source.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Edmonton Oilers

And Someone also asked me this morning, if you know I was bothered by anything Marchand said, and the answer is no. I mean, we talk about people, and sometimes they’re going to react and respond to what we say. So fair is fair. That’s life in the big city. And we talk about others, sometimes they’re going to talk about us. So no issues here, and we’ll see how this plays out. I still think there is at least one other chapter to be written in this story.”

Bukauskas: “Okay, Marchand, 36 years old, will be 37 next May. ”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.