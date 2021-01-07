NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and Tuukka Rask

Tuukka Rask explains why he left the bubble during the playoffs

TSN: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask on a Zoom media on why he left the bubble during the playoffs last season.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Rask told reporters in a team Zoom call on Wednesday. “I got a phone call the night before that our daughter wasn’t doing so well. They had to call an ambulance.

“At that point, my mind is spinning. I’m like ‘I need to get out of here.’ So then, the next morning I informed (Bruins president) Cam (Neely) and we had a brief talk and I just left.”

Rask added that it was hard to watch and he wished he has there, but he knew that he made the right decision to leave the team and return to be with his family.

Rask only wants to play for the Bruins

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is entering the final year of his contract and he intends to finish his NHL career with the Bruins.

“I have no intention to play anywhere else than the Bruins,” Rask said Wednesday. “So if I’m good enough to play one, two, three more years, then so be it. If not, then so be it. So that’s where my head’s at.”

Rask added he’s fine with entering the season without an extension. He knows that GM Don Sweeney has a lot to deal with right now and that he’s probably not a priorty at the moment.

“I’m comfortable where we are right now. I just want to go out there and start the season off right and get on a good groove and play good hockey, personally and as a team, and then if the contract talks happen during the season, then so be it. If they don’t, then we’ll just wait it out and see what happens.”