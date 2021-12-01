NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins Are Getting Plenty of Interest in Jake DeBrusk

DeBrusk getting plenty of interest

Ryan Rishaug: Early word is that at least eight teams have inquired about Bruins Jake DeBrusk and more were expected.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Bruins had looked at trading Jake DeBrusk last offseason. They’re open to accommodating his trade request but Brad Marchand’s suspension and Anton Blidh make it trickier to move him right away.

There has been lots of interest in DeBrusk, including the St. Louis Blues.

Just spitballing but what about the Seattle Kraken involving Mason Appleton. Appleton’s fit with the Kraken hasn’t been as smooth as it was for him in Winnipeg.

DeBrusk is owed a $4 million qualifying offer.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there could be 12 or more teams with some interest in Jake DeBrusk.

“As many as 12 teams, maybe more than 12 teams have already checked in on the situation with the Boston Bruins, but the reality is the Bruins now need in their lineup,” Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. “They’ve got suspended, their American Hockey League team in Providence is dealing with a COVID issue, so they need him on the ice right now. “I would say the New York Rangers are among the teams that have expressed some interest. You’ve got the Vancouver Canucks, maybe Montreal, maybe Calgary. Certainly Arizona. Go down the list. Historically speaking, when there’s been other trade situations and speculations, the St. Louis Blues have been near the top of that list as well. “You talk about a kid who could score 20 to 25 and he’s scored 16 times in the playoffs. So those stats matter.”

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: It’s not known if any Jake DeBrusk trade is imminent. Teams are kicking tires. He carries a $4.85 million salary this season.

Things aren’t working for DeBrusk, his value is low and nobody is happy. On source:

“I feel bad for him. I don’t think he gets what’s missing.”

The acquisition of Hall last season and his extension clouded DeBrusk’s future with the team.

Trading DeBrusk’s cap hit would give the Bruins the cap space to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Coach Bruce Cassidy on DeBrusk.

“I’d like to see him impact the game with his foot speed every night in some way, shape or form. Whether it’s forecheck, attacking the net, penalty kill, whatever the case may be. That’s kind of where we’re at. We’re starting to see that drop-off. So it’s a reminder of, ‘Hey, bring us the effort.’ And hopefully the production happens. But we need that.”

Should the Senators look at DeBrusk?

Shawn Simpson: DeBrusk is 25-years old and worth the look for the Ottawa Senators. would offer Zach Sanford and a draft pick.

“Word out of Boston on Debrusk. Great kid, with some nice skills. Doesn’t have the jam or consistency at this point.”

Hurricanes don’t appear to be interested in DeBrusk

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell when asked about the availability of Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk.

“We are always looking to improve our team, but we feel right now we’re in a good place.”

Scouting the Bruins and Canucks on Sunday night

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend Sunday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks: Minnesota Wild (2 – senior advisor to GM Ray Shero). Seattle Kraken (GM Ron Francis), Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers (special advisor to GM Paul Fenton).