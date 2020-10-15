NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins Could Use A Top-Six Winger And A Defenseman

Bruins were interested in Anderson

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub: Elliotte Friedman reported the Boston Bruins “badly wanted” Josh Anderson before he was dealt to the Montreal Canadiens by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens sent Max Domi and 2020 third-round pick to the Blue Jackets.

For the Bruins to acquire Anderson they would have likely had to include Jake DeBrusk. If there Bruins were to acquire Anderson, they likely would have wanted him to play on a line with DeBrusk and David Krejci. If they had to include DeBrusk, they’d be in the same boat in needing to acquire a top-six winger.

Bruins could use a top-six winger

Nick Gross of NBC Sports Boston: The Boston Bruins still have some salary cap space and could be looking to add some scoring down the wing.

Mike Hoffman is the top left winger left in free agency. He would be an upgrade on Jake DeBrusk on the second line.

Tyler Toffoli is now off the market, so Evgenii Dadonov could be the top right winger. Mikael Granlund can play on the left side and down the middle.

The Bruins need to add a top-six forward.

Bruins could use some help on the blue line

Nick Gross of NBC Sports Boston: The Boston Bruins could use some help on their blue line and the trade market may look better than the free agent market.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Bruins have some interest in Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The Bruins have about $11 million in cap space and need to re-sign Jake DeBrusk, Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk.

After losing Torey Krug to free agency, they could use some depth on the blue line. Weegar isn’t Krug but he’d improve their depth.