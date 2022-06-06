NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins Will Have Plenty of Decisions to Make this Offseason

Is David Krejci considering an NHL return?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins forward David Krejci has headed back to the United States for the summer.

He has said he wants to “calmly think about what to do next.” It sounds like he could possibly return to the NHL or return back to HC Olomouc. Krejci returned to the Czech Republic last season to play after playing 14 seasons with the Bruins.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that he hasn’t spoken with Krejci recently but did throughout the year.

“I certainly kept in touch with David and his camp throughout the year. He had hard decisions to make in terms of the promise he had made to his family overall. Just ultimately decided to stay and see it through. I’m sure at some point in time if he decides he wants to return, then hopefully I get a call and we can have a conversation. But I have not gone down that path for several months.”

The Bruins will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: There may be teams that could have interest in Bruins defensemen Matt Grzelcyk or Mike Reilly and it’s something that shouldn’t be dismissed because Charlie McAvoy will be out for six months after having surgery.

The Bruins obviously aren’t going to be able to replace McAvoy, who will be out until December. Forward Brad Marchand is likely out until late November or early December.

Grzelcyk carries a $3,687,500 cap hit and Reilly comes in at $3 million. Any deal for futures gives the Bruins cap relief and extra picks/prospects.

Would the extra cap relief allow the Bruins to look at a possible Mark Scheifele trade? He has two years left at $6.125 million.

Will Patrice Bergeron and/or David Pastrnak play next season? Erik Haula and Charlie Coyle as their top two centers may be more worrisome than their blue line.

Forward David Pastrnak will be eligible for a long-term extension this offseason? Will the sides be able to work out an eight-year deal? Could the Bruins look to move him over losing him for nothing next offseason?