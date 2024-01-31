NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres, and Hypothetical Elias Lindholm Trade Offers

The Buffalo Sabres have some UFA that might interest teams …. if salary is retained

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: With the Buffalo Sabres falling out of the playoff race, GM Kevyn Adams could listen to offers on their six pending UFAs. Pending RFA forward Casey Mittelstadt has been in the rumor mill, but that could wait for the offseason.

Victor Olofsson – His value is down with only four goals and the Sabres would have retain a portion of his $4.75 million salary.

Kyle Okposo – A $2.5 million cap his and would only get traded if he wants to. A mid-round pick as the return at best.

Zemgus Girgensons – A $2.5 million cap hit and salary retention would needed. A mid-round pick as the return at best.

Eric Robinson – A $1.6 million cap his and might generate some interest from a team looking for bottom-six depth. A mid-round pick as the return at best.

Eric Comrie – A $1.8 million cap hit. If the Sabres want to keep Devon Levi in the AHL for the rest of the season, they’d likely keep Comrie as a backup.

Erik Johnson – A $3.5 million cap hit. They’d have to retain but could maybe get a third-round pick from someone looking for a right-handed defenseman with leadership, size and character.

Hypothetical Elias Lindholm trade offers

Corey Pronman and Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Looking at some hypothetical Elias Lindholm trade offers.

Boston Bruins: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2025 first-round pick, C Matt Poitras, and LW Trent Frederic

Colorado Avalanche: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2024 first-round pick, C Calum Ritchie, and RW Logan O’Connor

Dallas Stars: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2024 first-round pick, C Mavrik Bourque, and C Sam Steel

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2024 first-round pick, LW Nils Hoglander, and LW Andrei Kuzmenko

Vegas Golden Knights: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2024 second-round pick, C David Edstrom, and C Brett Howden

Winnipeg Jets: Elias Lindholm

Calgary Flames: 2024 first-round pick, C Chaz Lucius, and RW Mason Appleton