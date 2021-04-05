NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres and Taylor Hall

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on the Instigators when asked about Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I still think are still going to try to do a lot of things. One of the things I kind of heard was that teams were submitting lists of prospects that they’d be interested in moving. So you guys kind of knew who everybody was willing to talk about, and then you got to do your research, right.

For example, if you are talking something with Toronto or you’re talking something with say the Islanders, you got to know (a) who they are willing to talk about; and (b) what you think of those players. You got to do your research. I think a lot of that has been going on. I think, the Sabres saying they are willing to deal with you, what prospects are you willing to include and the Sabres are kind of doing their research on that.

You know I still think the Hall thing is going on, I wrote that I think there was some conversations between and the Blues about something. I thought it was Hall. I got pushback on the idea. I don’t know. We’ll see.

The one thing about Hall is, because he’s got a big cap number, even though you guys are willing to eat some of it. It might just have to wait for the cap number to go down. There’s not a lot of teams with room, right? So I can see that one being closer to the 12th as opposed to sooner.”