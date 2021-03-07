NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres Are Open For Business

The Sabres are listening to all options

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines when asked about the Buffalo Sabres.

“Another loss again today Ron. They’ve now lost six games in a row and Kevyn Adams had a zoom call with yesterday where he called the way they are playing as ‘unacceptable.’ And he has as he said been talking to just about everybody in the league to see what’s out there. The word is that the Buffalo Sabres are quote: “wide open.” That they are listening on all options. I think there is a number of things that people think that they may do or may not do. I’ve heard there have been a lot of questions asked Sam Reinhart. I’ve heard there have been questions asked about Eric Staal in addition to some of the other names you would also expect. Nashville is out there. Detroit is out there but Buffalo is the team that is definitely out there and again, the word is they are listening to any possibilities.”

Chris Johnston adds that only Taylor Hall and Jeff Skinner have no-move clauses, so they have lots of flexibility that way.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kruger on the hot seat

TSN: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said on Friday that he has the go ahead from team owners Terry and Kim Pegula to make hockey decisions. They are evaluating everything.

“He understands the situation we’re in is unacceptable, and the players do, everybody does,” Adams said of the second-year coach. “I like Ralph a lot. I’ve learned a lot from Ralph,” he added. “But we both know that this hasn’t been good enough in terms of translating to success. We’ll assess everything.”

Forward Jack Eichel hasn’t asked for a trade and Adams danced around the question if he would consider trading Eichel.

“Jack is one of the best players in the world, period. Are people going to make a phone call and ask? Of course. And that’s the extent of it,” Adams said. “For me, Jack is someone when you see him going and you see the dynamic difference-maker he can be, there’s not many in the league like him.”

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has one year left on his contract. Krueger has been the teams’ fifth coach since they fired Lindy Ruffy in February of 2013. Sabres GM Adams is their third GM in the past five years.