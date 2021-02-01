NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and Sam Bennett’s Trade Request

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Sam Bennett‘s agent Darren Ferris confirmed to Elliotte Friedman over the weekend that he’d like “a change of scenery.”

Bennett hasn’t said why, but it will likely be about “opportunity.”

He’s been used as a third-line winger or fourth-line center so far this season. Dillon Dube, Josh Leivo and Dominik Simon have been used in the top-six ahead of Bennett.

Teams are always looking for guys like Bennett, and he’s the kind of player the Calgary Flames would like to keep. He’s looking for a top-six opportunity, but he’s yet to prove to the Flames that he should be in the top-six.

The cost to acquire Bennett won’t be steep, but how low is Flames GM Brad Trevliving’s will to go. If they do move him, they’ll be looking to replace him with a similar player that is right-handed.

There is also the potential two-week quarantine issue if they trade him to a team playing the U.S.

Pat Steinberg of the Flames Nation: It’s not known when Sam Bennett actually made his trade request. Was it recently or was it in the offseason?

Bennett doesn’t seem to be the type of guy who would let it become a problem for Flames GM Brad Treliving.

Now that the request has been made public, it may give Treliving more incentive to speed up the process a bit. The teams’ offseason depth signings haven’t given the Flames the boost they were hoping for so far.

Bennett should be in a top-nine, so if they move him, they could look for another ‘top-nine’ back, maybe on that could use a change of scenery as well. Vancouver Canucks Jake Virtanen or Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi have been two names brought up.

If the Flames are looking to free up his $2.55 million in salary cap space, they could look to get a draft pick or prospect.

Bennett will be an RFA after the season.