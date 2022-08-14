NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.

It doesn’t seem like they will be signing UFA Nazem Kadri. Paul Stastny could still be an option and wouldn’t cost much.

Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane could become available at some point. The New York Islanders may have to move salary and Josh Bailey or Anthony Beauvillier could be available. Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi has year left on his contract and may not fit into their long-term plans. Montreal Canadiens Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson have been in the rumor mill.

Some Blackhawks players who won’t be traded anytime soon

Scott Powers of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks are letting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews determine if/when they won’t be traded. They don’t really want to leave Chicago just yet despite a long rebuild coming.

If the Blackhawks won the draft lottery next year, doubt Kane and Toews decision to stay or not. Staying beyond the season would mean they believe in the rebuild. Don’t think they will be with the Blackhawks at the end of the season.

Don’t count on a Seth Jones trade anytime soon. Teams like Jones but not enough to take the contract according to sources.

Connor Murphy has four years left on his contract, Jake McCabe has three years. They will likely be still with the team for the next few years. One reason is their contracts, and the other is having NHL defensemen to allow their prospects to develop.

The Blackhawks would have taken any offer for Dylan Strome or Dominik Kubalik but they weren’t offered anything.