NHL Rumors: The Canadiens and Evgenii Dadonov, and the Islanders watching the Canucks

Could the Canadiens place Evgenii Dadonov on waivers to clear a roster spot?

Eric Engels: (thread from yesterday) Montreal Canadiens forward Evgenii Dadonov needed treatment on consecutive days after he was scratched has stirred up some speculation that he could be put on waivers at some point to free up a roster spot for defenseman Joel Edmundson. Edmundson is still waiting for doctors to give him the green light.

They don’t have to put Dadonov on waivers, but with it being unlikely that he would get claimed and the Canadiens wanting to keep their younger roster players, that is why is can be classified as “reasonable speculation.”

The Canadiens also can’t keep 15 forwards. GM Kent Hughes can’t really trade one without taking money back in return.

The New York Islanders watching the Vancouver Canucks?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the New York Islanders.

Marek: “I do want to mention the New York Islanders have now won three games in a row.

Friedman: “Against good teams.”

Marek: “Three tough games in a row. So there was this week, I looked at it as, ‘oh jeez, it’s going to be tough for the Islanders.’ It was Rangers, boom, shutout. Then the Carolina Hurricanes and then the Colorado Avalanche.

And going into this stretch, the Islanders had zero goals from their centers. Now Brock Nelson has three. Mathew Barzal is doing the reverse Cy Young with 10 assists in nine games.

Maybe a quick thought on where the Islanders are at right now?”

Friedman: “It’s just a reminder that early in the season the swings are so wild. The Islanders a couple weeks ago everybody’s talking about how they’re in big trouble. They’re in last place in the East, or close to it. This is a nightmare of a year and one week they beat three good teams and everybody’s ecstatic again.

I couldn’t believe watching at game against Colorado when it was 3-0, I thought that game was going to end 10-0, and they came back and won it. Really nice ceremony for Josh Bailey too.

I have to tell you, someone said to me, they saw two Islanders people at a Vancouver game and they were thinking, what could be going on here?

It’s so hard to tell. It’s so hard to tell with Lamoriello. Like you just have no idea what he’s up to, but at least now they can breathe a little bit. It was such a good week for them. ”