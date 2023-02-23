NHL Rumors: The Capitals trade Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Bruins

The Washington Capitals have traded defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins for forward Craig Smith, 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd round pick.

The Capitals are retaining 50 percent of Orlov’s salary. The Bruins are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild to retain 50 percent of Orlov’s contract.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on their crowded blue line: “I think it’s a healthy position. Every guy wants to play, but now we’re in a position to rest a guy if he’s dinged up & could use a rest. We generally haven’t ended with the same guys that we started with in the playoffs”

Jimmy Murphy: Sweeney said both bring playoff grit and make them stronger: “The playoffs are a war of attrition and it’s time to get to work.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney: “(Orlov) can play both sides (on defense). We think he’s a real good hockey player.”

Do not sleep on Orlov offensively or in transition. Really is one of the most prolific and effective puck-movers out there. The defensive impact this season is sketchier but he has a solid track record. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/LwJdRO06hQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 23, 2023

Craig Smith, traded to WSH, is not the analytics GOAT he once was but can still be a useful depth player. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/Azf3gLMe87 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 23, 2023