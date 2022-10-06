NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin

The Hurricanes will try to maximize their LTIR space

Cory Lavalette: (thread) When the Carolina Hurricanes are ready to put defenseman Jake Gardiner on the LTIR, they will want to get as close as possible to the salary cap ceiling to maximize their LTIR space – $86.55 million ($82.5 million salary cap plus Gardiner’s hit).

If the Hurricanes sign forward Derek Stepan to a contract of $770,583 and put a player who is making more than $1.125 million on waivers. That would put them right at the max of $86.55 million.

If that player got claimed on waivers, it would obviously mess this up, so it’s very unlikely they wouldn’t put Ethan Bear on waivers.

What could Dylan Larkin be thinking on his next deal?

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The New York Islanders signed forward Mathew Barzal to an eight-year contract extension worth $73.2 million – a $9.15 million salary cap hit.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is eligible for a contract extension, and there isn’t an update on if the sides are making any progress. Larkin said he only sees himself playing with Detroit.

A look at some offseason contract signings that may not necessarily be comparables, but show a direction they could be looking at.

Robert Thomas – St. Louis Blues – eight years at $8.125 million per.

Josh Norris – Ottawa Senaors – eight years at $7.95 million per.

Tage Thompson – Buffalo Sabres – eight years at $7.14 million per.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – eight years at $8 million per.

Tim Stutzle – Ottawa Senators – eight years at $8.35 million per.

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche – eight years at $12.6 million per.

Mathew Barzal – New York Islanders – eight years at $9.15 million per.

The 26-year-old Larkin is a year away from being a UFA. The salary cap going up, so that will work in Larkin’s favor.

Some better comparables as they were closer in age when they signed are Mika Zibanejad at $8.5 million per, Sean Couturier at $8 million per, and Evgeny Kuznetsov at $7.8 million per.