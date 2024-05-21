NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes and Their Unrestricted Free Agents

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Whale Team Good episode on the Carolina Hurricanes and their unrestricted free agents.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: The UFA and this one is going to be led by Jake Guentzel. Trade deadline acquisition. They changed the way the business to bring him in. Do they keep him in Carolina?”

Friedman: “I would expect that they’re going to take a run at it. I don’t know how to handicap it at this point in time. But I think they’re gonna take a run at it.

You know, Brett Pesce didn’t seem likely. They, they kind of told them what they were willing to do last year. I think it was in the five times five range. It didn’t work. I don’t know that it’s changed.

I’ve mentioned this on the pod before Brady Skjei, I think they looked at a couple of deals with him. One of them I think might have been like Orlov-style. Low term but a big number. I heard they were creative. But obviously, at this point in time, they haven’t sorted anything out.

I think the other thing too about the Hurricanes is they might just like the flexibility to see what drops on their lap because of it. You know what good players become available. Where do we, do somebody who needs cap space have to come to us because we have the flexibility?

I always wonder if there’s something there that we’re not seeing yet that they’re monitoring but to me, their three most important things are Brind’amour one, Jarvis two, and I’ve heard that they consider Slavin a big priority.”

Marek: “Okay, well, we’ll see where that one goes. Any thought on whether it’s (Teuvo) Teravainen or Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen…”

Friedman: “Okay, well, we’ve talked about him. Yes..”

Marek: “He has an edge to him, too. That’s an interesting name. Jalen Chatfield as well.

Friedman: “We’ve talked about Noesen. He’s, I think he’s going to do very well. Martinook, he almost saved the game for them with that great play he made on the goal line. You know teams love guys like that.

And Chatfield, those talks have been on and off all year with Chatfield. And, again, he’s a really solid player who can play for a lot of teams in his role. The one thing I wonder about here, as the cap goes up are some of these players looking at, especially a guy like Noesen or a guy like Chatfield, who’s never really been in a position to really cash in. Is this their best opportunity to do it?

Yeah. Yep. I know what you mean. Your one, your one chance to ring the bell for your career. I get that, I really do. Will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow come free agency.