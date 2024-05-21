NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Top Priorities

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Whale Team Good episode on the Carolina Hurricanes and the top offseason priorities.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “As for the roster, it’s my personal opinion that the two most important players in terms of long-term deals are going to be (Seth) Jarvis and one name you didn’t mention.

Jaccob Slavin is headed into the last year of his contract and I wonder if they’re looking to extend him. I, they really consider him a big piece there and it wouldn’t shock me if they jumped the line a bit on Slavin.

Marek: “Here’s the thing about Slavin. He’s 30 years old.

Friedman: “Yep.”

Marek: “He’s still amongst the elite when it comes to defensive defenseman. You know how I feel about Jaccob. How we all feel about Jaccob Slavin.”

Friedman: “Yep.”

Marek: “How do they feel about term for players in the their 30s?”

Friedman: “They generally don’t like it. Don’t forget Slavin’s last deal, even though it was worth a lot of money, was a great deal for the team. So I’m curious to know what we’re looking at here. But I’ve had a couple of people say to me, don’t be surprised if Slavin is a focal point there.

Necas, Necas I have believed for some time …”

Marek: “Seth Jarvis.

Friedman: “That one, it just probably won’t work out there. I just don’t think that they’re going to do what (Martin) Necas’s wants to do.

Jarvis, I just think he’s too valuable. They’re gonna have to get something done there.

Marek: “Yeah, this has been the real breakout year for Seth Jarvis.”

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “Offensively and defensively as well. Now I know, sometimes what you do defensively gets overshadowed when you play, when you’re a forward, Carolina Hurricanes gets overshadowed by Jordan Staal, but defensively this guy was fantastic this year as well. And he looks very much, and plays very much like your typical, your stereotypical if you will Carolina Hurricanes player.