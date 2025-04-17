NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and Their Head Coaching Position

The Chicago Blackhawks have a frontrunner in mind for their next head coach

Blackhawks on CHSN: Frank Seravalli on the Chicago Blackhawks coaching search and who the frontrunner could be.

Host: “An all important coaching search for the Blackhawks is about to commence. What do you think the Hawks have in mind for that search?”

Seravalli: “Well, Pat, the Hawks have had about five months to put their list together. And there’s one name at the very top that’s been circled that has separated himself from the rest of the pack, and that is David Carl from Denver University.

Look, this is a guy that’s had incredible success at both the college and international stage. Two-time NCAA national champion. Back-to-back World Junior gold medals. At the age of 35 the Alaska Native is the IT guy in this coaching cycle for the National Hockey League.

And here’s the thing, the Hawks are going to want to get after him, but they’re not going to be alone, Pat.”

Host: “No. And you recently had David Carle on your podcast. And there’s a lot of attention being shown his way, and for good reason. Is it a foregone conclusion that Carle will leave the NCAA ranks and Denver?”

Seravalli: “No, it’s not. He’s got a fantastic job, one that he could have for life. He’s been at Denver since he was a teenager. He’s a guy that has grown up in that program. Has had great tutelage. He could stay there for the next 35 years, be an incredibly well paid college coach and call it a career.

And that’s going to be the push and pull throughout this process. But you don’t have to believe me. Take a listen. Here’s him directly.”

Carle: “Would need to be a life changing opportunity, you know, in a lot of ways. But it also needs to be a team with a vision that aligns with what I see as it relates to winning. I think the way coaches are recycled through the NHL, obviously, is, I personally don’t believe it’s the best way to have success, to pull the trigger quickly and to try and build long-term, sustained success.

I think a patient vision where you’re working collectively with a group of people, players and management, coaches, all alike. You know, I think that that’s the way forward, and the NHL is not really that right now and so maybe it changes into that or maybe we can be a part of that change.”

