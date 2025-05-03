NHL Rumors: The Coaching Carousel

Could Jon Cooper end up in Utah after next season?

Larry Brooks: There has been some talk out there about the future of Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. He had signed a one-year extension, and his contract will expire after next season.

A source who is plugged has said not to be surprised if he leaves and goes to Utah. He is a close friend of Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smyth.

The Anaheim Ducks are conducting interviews

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the Anaheim Ducks have already interviewed Jay Woodcroft and that GM Pat Verbeek recently met with David Carle.

Believe that the Ducks had reached out to Mike Sullivan. Joel Quenneville will get a second interview. There are a few other names in the mix.

NHL Rumors: Where Do The Vancouver Canucks Go From Here?

Vancouver Canucks assistant coach TBD

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Steve Mountain, for Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Adam Foote on his future: “To be determined, I have had brief talks with the Canucks.“

The coaching carousel

John Buccigross: Some thoughts on the head coaching situations.

“NHL Head Coaching Thoughts: Pat Ferschweiler had a two hour interview with the Flyers. A long shot but he’s a clear culture creator. And a solid by former WMU teammate Keith Jones to put him through process. He can also remain at Western for 15 years, make great money and a great life in Michigan.

David Carle got a great offer from a prospect-loaded organization. This tells me he’s not ready yet to take the leap with a young family.

Like Sullivan in Pittsburgh, it might be time for Jon Cooper for a new challenge. A big challenge in Utah seems like a real possibility but he would have his pick like Sullivan.

Quenneville in Anaheim with Verbeek I’d bet on.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders GM Candidates

Boston is in a weird spot…they could go seasoned NHL assistant for short money and see how next year goes.

Flyers are a bit away. Tocchet seems like a natural. But maybe he’d prefer Tampa if Cooper leaves?”

