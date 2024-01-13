NHL Rumors: The Columbus Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins looking for a “new scenario”

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merlikins has three years left on his contract at a $5.4 million cap hit. He hasn’t played since December 29th and has been a healthy scratch for four games.

“We are looking to evaluate Daniil,” coach Pascal Vincent said. “(Merzlikins) hasn’t played. I know it’s a big question, but Daniil hasn’t played in quite some time. We want to see what he’s got. We want to evaluate him, and we believe he has the potential to be a No. 1, but that’s just what we believe. He has to prove it, and that’s what we’re doing right now. Simple as that.”

Merzlikins is not happy.

Jeff Svoboda: Elvis Merzlikins said that he hasn’t made a formal trade request but he thinks his agent has spoken with the Blue Jackets about a “new scenario” and that “both sides agreed.”

Merzlikins adds: “Now what is going to happen? I have no idea. If I get to play and I play, I am going to give my best.”

Jeff Svoboda: Merzlikins: “It is an organizational decision. It’s something that I can’t control. I was a stable No. 1. I just jumped straight to No. 3. I did not like that, obviously. I don’t think anybody would like that. I am healthy. I am good to go. I can play. There’s nothing I can do about it. The only thing I can do is practice the minutes that I can practice as the third goalie and support my teammates as much as I can, do my hard work in the gym and just wait until it can happen.”

Jeff Svoboda: Merzlikins believes he is a No. 1 goalie in the NHL: “Even when Korpi was here, I told you many times, guys, I am not a backup and will not be a backup. I am going to believe in myself. You can call me arrogant, but right now, I am going to copy the words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic — ‘I am not arrogant, I am just confident.’ I know I am not a No. 2 or 3.”