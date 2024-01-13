NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom Is A Name To Watch at the Deadline

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta the Flames are a team on the rise but they have several unrestricted free agents worth keeping an eye on including Chris Tanev and Elias Lindholm. However, with the goalie market heating up, a player like Jacob Markstrom could be in play.

As Pagnotta notes, the Flames are trying to take another run this year, but teams like the New Jersey Devils are interested in Markstrom. However, Pagnotta notes Markstrom has a no-movement clause that he would have to waive for any deal to happen.

The price to get Markstrom is high and the Flames as of now are not considering moving him. He still has three years left at $6 million AAV. The Flames could retain some of that contract in exchange for a player on an expiring deal.

An interesting Summer Ahead for the Maple Leafs

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes the Toronto Maple Leafs will have an interesting summer ahead. Even though Mitch Marner and John Tavares are not free agents until the summer of 2025, he expects the Maple Leafs to start trying to extend Mitch Marner this summer.

Marner is the next player due for a pay raise in the summer after William Nylander got his new extension. The expectation is Marner could get in the $13 million range. With the salary expected to go up, and the way Marner has produced for the Maple Leafs, he will fall between Auston Matthews‘s AAV and Nylander’s AAV.

As for Tavares, Pagnotta notes that the Maple Leafs captain will have to take a significant pay cut to stay in Toronto. He currently has an AAV of $11 million that will have to be down if he wants to stay long-term to finish out his career.