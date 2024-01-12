NHL Rumors: There will be significant interest in Corey Perry

The NHLPA will likely file a grievance for Corey Perry

TSN: Chris Johnston says it wouldn’t be a surprise if the NHLPA filed a grievance for Corey Perry over his contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Now, the CBA allows a player 60 days to file a grievance in that kind of matter which means a decision has to come before the end of this month and while the player might be inclined to move forward and not do that, it’s an important issue for the NHL Players’ Association.

NHL contracts are supposed to be fully guaranteed, it’s traditionally been a very high standard to terminate them or walk away from them, and usually it’s something involving criminal charges.”

There will be significant interest in Corey Perry

Tyler Yaremchuk: “Starting with Corey Perry, Frank. He met with the commissioner and you know the term reinstated doesn’t really apply, he was never banned or anything like that. But Frank, give us the latest on Perry and maybe a little bit about what’s next for the veteran forward.

Seravalli: “Yeah, I think the league was a little bit surprised in terms of some of the reporting that was out there because you’re right, there was never a moment in time that Corey Perry was barred from being an NHL player.

He was eligible to sign a new contract somewhere else as an unrestricted free agent, really in the hours after his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated. He had asked for a personal meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman, really to just kind of clear the air and make sure that everyone’s on the same page as part of his process to eventually get back.

Will Corey Perry play in the NHL again this season? I have zero, like zero doubt that he will. There is a significant amount of interest in Corey Perry. And the reason for that is this guy is a gamer. Look at his totals from just this year alone. A guy that you know has turned back the clock a little bit, at least before all of this unfolded. He’s on track for 50-some points this year, and that part has been certainly something to behold.

He did have of course the office hiccup which he acknowledged in his statement was alcohol-fueled and certainly required a, some perspective and some time to take a step back.

But I can tell you this, three NHL GMs had called me the week that he was suspended from the Blackhawks and all of this was hanging in the balance. The question to me was, what happened? What do you know? How bad was it? And then the next thing was, what do you think the blowback would be like if we signed this guy?

And so that’s sort of what teams have been sorting through. I don’t think Corey Perry has been ready right yet. He’s gone through that process. But make no mistake, there will certainly be a number of teams interested to try and add this guy. Been to three Stanley Cup Finals in a row on top of the one that he already won recently. They’re in, you know, he’s gonna be in high demand.

