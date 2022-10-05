NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson are being patient, but are they close to a deal?

Keep an eye on the Dallas Stars

Sean Shapiro: “Some important Jason Robertson context to keep in mind: Jim Nill is willing to be patient on this, so is Robertson, for now. Neither side is close to being in a deadline-type spot to get something done yet.”

Are the Stars and Jason Robertson getting close?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Sunday in the Patch on the Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson contract situation.

Marek: “You always wonder in contract situations where annoyance turns to frustration turns to anger. Where are we at with the Jason Robertson-Dallas situation right now? Are we on the meter?

Friedman: “Yes. We’re on the frustration meter. I wouldn’t want to say there is anger.

Just around this league this year I’ve heard that the temperatures turned up on that one and I think because it doesn’t sound like they are really that far away. That there are deals to be made here. And I think there’s frustration, particularly on the Stars part, that it hasn’t happened yet.

It just seems to me like, we’re getting closer and I’m hopeful this week we’ll get a resolution. but I think there’s some people who feel here that it’s too close for it not to be done already.”

Marek: “So, we’re at a different place than we were at the last time we spoke. Like there has been some movement from one side, both sides, do we even know?

Friedman: “I don’t know specifics. I’ve just been told that there are people who feel that there has been enough traction made that it should be done or close to it. It’s just not there yet.”