NHL Rumors: The Defenseman Market – Barrie, Bear, Ceci, Hamilton, and the Islanders

Oilers to re-sign Barrie, and they may explore a Bear trade because of it

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers and Tyson Barrie making significant progress. The sense that it will be a three-year deal.

Pierre LeBrun: The plan is for the sides to finalize a three-year deal this morning.

Ryan Rishaug: There has been some speculation about the future of Ethan Bear in Edmonton if they re-sign Tyson Barrie.

Believe that they will explore Bear’s trade value if they think they can find a more shutdown-type defenseman in free agency.

Ryan Rishaug: “Not sure on what a return would look like, but the Oilers have plenty of needs up front for top 9 f’s, and potentially in net as well. Bear is a good young player with a bright future, but from a style standpoint, Barrie, Bear, Bouchard on the right isn’t an ideal fit.

So exploring their options for a different dynamic on the back end is something I fully expect them to do. No guarantee he gets moved of course, but it’s an option. We shall see.”

Oilers adding Ceci as well?

Oilers News and Updates: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 650: “Someone just sent me a note that they’re hearing Cody Ceci might be Edmonton.”

Devils the frontrunners still for Hamilton

TSN: Darren Dreger on top free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

“So the market has been stimulated since that trade, so is it conceivable or even likely that Hamilton is going to get max term and big dollars? Absolutely. He’s deserving but everyone involved is very much grinding away.”

Pierre LeBrun: Sources saying that Dougie Hamilton will be going to free agency and unless there are some big changes, he won’t be back with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The New Jersey Devils appear to be frontrunners.

Islanders running out of options

Arthur Staple: Free agents defensive options for the New York Islanders is getting smaller.

Mike Reilly is back in Boston, Ryan Suter will likely sign with the Dallas Stars, and Alex Goligoski is likely signing elsewhere.

Left-handed free agents could be Derek Forbert, Ryan Murray and Alex Edler. They may have to go the trade route.