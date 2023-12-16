NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings are looking at their options and are engaged in trade talks

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight on the Detroit Red Wings and where they are sitting.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Steve Gelbs: “Is it trade season already? Mid-December …”

Host: “It’s always trade season.”

Gelbs: “Hey, we’re getting there David Pagnotta, The Fourth Period tweeted this out recently, the Red Wings have been engaged in trade talks lately per source. And we know that the Red Wings have already started making some moves with the signing of Patrick Kane.

And to get more on the Red Wings and what’s going on in the NHL, we bring on the man who tweeted that David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. David, thanks so much for, for joining us for a couple of minutes.

So you reported that last week about the Wings. Obviously, a lot has gone on. Dylan Larkin injured, David Perron out for the foreseeable future with the suspension. Where do they stand right now?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, J.T. Compher also day-to-day and they’ve been exploring the market, even beyond the addition of Patrick Kane to get a sense, like a lot of teams are now. Guys are getting a sense of what the marketplace and how it may shape up as the season progresses. As we get closer to the trade deadline.

But they are a team that has been exploring some options and engaged in trade talks. With Jonatan Berggren, is a player for the last few weeks that has been involved in some of those discussions. Now my understanding is he and his representation are aware of some of the discussions that are going on from a trade perspective.

He was called up because of obviously, some injuries and the Perron suspension. So him and a few others getting some time back in the National Hockey League. But he was having a really good season in the AHL, 15 points and 16 games. He’s a guy that they look at as, as a lot of people looked at as certainly a player that can compete in the NHL and provide some additional offense.

With these guys currently out, that may kind of put things on pause for the time being. But those discussions, as I mentioned specifically involving Berggren, have been going on for a few weeks. They’re aware of it. And it’s something that as tight-lipped as Detroit usually is, and normally is, it’s something that I imagine is going to continue to to be a topic of discussion as the season progresses. I believe the Montreal Canadiens, one of the teams that have been engaged in talks involving Berggren.”