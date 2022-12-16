NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers, and a Top 25 Trade Board

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Oilers internally talking about John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Edmonton Oilers are looking to be buyers closer to the March 3rd NHL trade deadline and they are looking at improving their blue line.

“A couple of names to keep in mind, as the Oilers’ front office looks at who potentially is out there between now and March 3. I know they had discussed internally the merits for example of both John Klingberg and Joel Edmundson, as part of their long list of D that they’re looking at.”

Klingberg is on a one-year deal and likely on the move by the deadline. His full no-trade turns to a 10-team list on January 1st. The Canadiens aren’t currently looking to move Edmundson but are willing to listen. Klingberg is offensive, Edmundson is defensive with leadership qualities.

Top 25 NHL trade board

The Athletic: Initial top 25 NHL trade board, taking into account how impactful they could be and the probability of them actually being traded.

1. Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks – A move may come closer to the deadline.

2. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – The cost is two first-round picks plus another piece. They can wait until the offseason if they don’t like the offers. The Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings make sense.

3. Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks – Kane and his reps should be meeting with the Blackhawks soon to discuss his future.

4. Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks – Owed a $10 million qualifying offer so could be a rental for someone.

5. Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – The Blues could listen to calls on their pending UFA. Belive the Maple Leafs have internally discussed, and the Avs would make sense.

6. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues

7. Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks

8. John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks

9. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks

10. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets

11. Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild

12. Shayne Gostisbehere – Arizona Coyotes

13. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

14. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens

15. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers



16. Anthony Duclair – Florida Panthers

17. Andreas Athanasiou – Chicago Blackhawks

18. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens

19. Jack Roslovic – Columbus Blue Jackets

20. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks

21. Dmitry Kulikov – Anaheim Ducks

22. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks

23. Cam Talbot – Ottawa Senators

24. Alex Goligoski – Minnesota Wild

25. Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canuc