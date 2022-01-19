NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and Goaltending … The Philadelphia Flyers and Claude Giroux

Still believing in the Oilers’ goaltending, or not…

TSN: Darren Dreger says that the Edmonton Oilers management and ownership still believe in their current group.

“Well, goaltending remains a priority for the Edmonton Oilers – It needs to be better. Ownership and management, I’m told, are still on the same page. They believe in the group. You talk to anyone around the NHL who has played the Edmonton Oilers, they will tell you the Oilers simply need to be tougher to play against and they haven’t been that.

So, is it on Dave Tippett to demand more to make sure these players are tougher individually to play against? And if he’s not willing to enforce it, then there are some around the league that look at management to say ‘all right, find somebody who will.’”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Believe the Edmonton Oilers are looking at acquiring a goaltender. Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak has a no-movement clause and doesn’t appear to be interested in moving. There is frustration in Edmonton and missing the playoffs is not an option for the Oilers.

Flyers haven’t talked to Giroux or other teams about his future

TSN: Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA Claude Giroux continues to have his name in the rumor mill according to Pierre LeBrun despite the Flyers not talking to any team, nor have they talked to him.

“But in the meantime, his name is coming up more and more in the rumour mill and for no real reason. I can tell you that, for one, the Flyers have not talked to teams about Claude Giroux. The Flyers have not talked to Claude Giroux about the trade deadline yet. Claude Giroux has not gone to the Flyers about the trade deadline and he hasn’t even gone to his agent yet – veteran Pat Brisson – and having that kind of discussion either. Why? There are nine weeks until the trade deadline, people. Everyone take a deep breath.”

Giroux has a full no-movement clause.