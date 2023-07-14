NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and RFA defenseman Evan Bouchard

TSN: Jay Onrait and Ryan Rishaug talking about the Edmonton Oilers restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “Ryan, our close, personal, mutual friend Jason Gregor sent out a pretty interesting tweet the other day. He pointed out that K’Andre Miller of the Rangers and Bowen Byram of the Colorado Avalanche both signed recently, pretty similar deals. Two years around $3.85 million AAV.

Miller signs two years at $3.872m.

Byram signs two years at $3.85m. Bouchard will be looking for similar. If he signs for $3.85m then #Oilers likely start season with 21-man roster. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 11, 2023

And it seems to me that if Evan Bouchard is going to be bridged by Ken Holland, that would be a pretty nice framework for a Bouchard deal. Would you agree?

Rishaug: “Ya, and he will be bridged by Ken Holland. There’s no pathway to a long-term deal between Evan Bouchard and Evan Bouchard at this point. It just doesn’t make sense for either side with the cap.

I mean, ya, if you think about young up-and-coming defensemen in the league, the next batch, those three players are definitely in there. Similar numbers. Lot of comps. I think it makes sense. And so, ya, it does a little bit to set the market.

A couple things to keep in mind on Evan Bouchard. He really came on through the last half, after the trade deadline. One of the most productive. Top six in the league in production from the blue line. After that trade deadline and in the playoffs, Jay, lead the playoffs in scoring by a defenseman in point. 17 points in 12 playoff games. Led all Dmen. Only played 12 games.

So real nice, strong production from Evan Bouchard towards the tail end. I think carrying that into negotiation helps as well. It wouldn’t stun me if Bouchard came in a little ahead of where those guys landed. I think the Oilers would love for it to be sub-four. We’ll see. My guess is it’s in and around the four range.”

Onrait: “And then we always talk about the potential of an Evan Bouchard offer sheet. Also asked our other close, mutual friend Craig Button about that the other day. And he made a good point. He said he doesn’t think it’s going to happen because it hardly ever does happen.

Are the Oilers even remotely worried about this possibility Ryan?”

Rishaug: “I didn’t pay attention to Craig’s answer. Was just staring at that hat the whole time. By the way, not everybody in Alberta does that during Stampede. Just the people down south in Calgary. In Edmonton, we don’t do the cowboy hat for Stampede’s. So sorry, I know you were hoping I’d be in one tonight.

As for the offer sheet, I think that there’s, they’re probably aware of it. He is ripe in some ways in that the Oilers would have a heck of time matching any sort of big-dollar, long-term deal but I think you have to consider it from Bouchard’s camp to right?

What are his point totals going to look like on a bridge deal here in Edmonton? What are the next two seasons of production going to look like and where else is he going to go and push those sorts of numbers?

So, Evan Bouchard sets up to cash in here. It’s just about being a little bit patient. And in a couple of seasons after running that power play, who knows where those dollars will be?

So, are they aware of it? Yes. Are they worried about it? Maybe a little bit. But to Craig’s point the other night, it’s seldom happens. Seldom works. And so it’s kind of one of those things often talked about, not very often executed.