NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers are Looking at the Goaltending Market and Weighing Their Options

Goaltending options for the Edmonton Oilers

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers are looking at all their goaltending options, and weighing them against if they are an upgrade over Mikko Koskinen according to Pierre LeBrun. They’ve kicked tires on Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

“They discussed internally about Anton Khudobin, who cleared waivers last month. But I think where the Oilers lose interest on Khudobin is the fact that he’s got another year left on his deal at $3.33 million, that’s not to say they don’t go there but it’s less appealing. The other Stars goalie who might be more interesting is Braden Holtby, who is a pending UFA at the end of the year. That’s key for Edmonton as he only makes $2 million this year. But the funny thing there is who the Oilers want may not be who the Stars want to trade if you read between the lines.”

Marc-Andre Fleury has been linked to the Oilers, but financially it may not be a fit according to Darren Dreger. Fleury has also come out and said that he’s not thinking about trade right now, only about helping the Blackhawks get in a playoff spot.

“But there will be a conversation between the veteran goaltender and his agent, Alan Walsh, and that will extend to the Blackhawks management. There’s also an agreement with the Blackhawks that Fleury isn’t going anywhere unless he wants to.”

The trade deadline is two months away, so there is time for Fleury to make his decision.

Could the Blackhawks get a first-round pick for Fleury?

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Marc-Andre Fleury has a 10-team no-trade clause but any move may need his full blessing. There are many who think he will be traded before the deadline.

It’s believed that the Chicago Blackhawks might be able to get a second-round pick for him, but two sources said this week that they think the Blackhawks will be able to get a first-round pick. The Blackhawks may have to retain salary to get that first.