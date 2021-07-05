NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers Would Trade For Duncan Keith But Money Needs To Even Out

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Duncan Keith carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit for two more years but only salaries of $2.1 million and $1.5 million.

The Seattle Kraken could benefit from Keith’s experience, but so could the Edmonton Oilers. Could the Oilers convince the Chicago Blackhawks to retain some salary and/or take the contract of goaltender Mikko Koskinen ($4.5 million)?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: There is a mutual interest between the Edmonton Oilers and Blackhawks Duncan Keith. A source said that it has to be for ‘the right price and under the right circumstances’ for the Oilers.

The soon-to-be 38-year old would likely be slotted on their second pairing.

A source said the Oilers want the Blackhawks to retain salary or take a bad contract. James Neal has two years left at $5.75 million is an option (he’s also a buyout option). Zack Kassian has three years left on his deal at $3.2 million per and could be a candidate. The Blackhawks could be looking for a veteran goaltender but it’s unlikely they’d want Mikko Koskinen.

If the Blackhawks retain salary, the Oilers would likely then send a young player. Defenseman Caleb Jones carries an $850,000 cap hit and wouldn’t be enough to even out the money.

The Oilers can’t take on all of Keith’s cap hit (without moving salary) as it would impede their ability to re-sign Adam Larsson or Tyson Barrie, and they’ll need to give Darnell Nurse a raise from his $5.6 million the following year.

Oilers GM Ken Holland is expected to meet with defenseman Oscar Klefbom and his agent this week. He had surgery back in March and his status remains in question. It may take until the fall till they have a better understanding of his status. They could LTIR his $4.167 million salary if he can’t go.

The Oilers would prefer to trade for Keith after the expansion draft. If they trade for him before, they would have wait to re-sign Larsson or Tyson Barrie. Keith would have to be protected for the expansion draft as he has a no-movement clause.