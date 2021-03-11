NHL Rumors: The End Of Martin Jones Plus Joe Sakic News

The Martin Jones Era All But Over in San Jose

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks sink lower and lower. Team defense and goaltending remain two big issues and only have worsened. Now, the end of the Martin Jones era is surely near. San Jose’s expected goals have steadily improved closer to 50% as the season has gone on. The goaltending persists as an issue with the Sharks’ goaltenders continually giving up stoppable shots.

Jones’ numbers degrade more and more. His third poor season culminating in goals saved above average of -5.68. He ranks among the bottom five goaltenders in the league in several metrics. Just when things seem to improve, Martin Jones bleeds goals at the worst times.

So now what? In 15 starts, Jones has not finished five of them. Whether he is waived or bought out, the end is truly near for Jones. Certainly, no one will trade for the goaltender so San Jose’s options are limited.

Should Joe Sakic Make A Move To Help The Colorado Avalanche?

Mike Chambers and Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche meandering in the standings is a bit of a surprise. While their level of play is not horrible, there are concerns. Could a move made by Joe Sakic bolster their chances?

It is clear according to Chambers and Kiszla that a backup goaltender and some toughness on the back end is needed to compete with the St. Louis’ and Vegas’ of the world. If Pavel Francouz cannot return in the regular season, something has to be done. Also, the Avalanche bottom-six gets trucked possession-wise on a regular basis.

Without Erik Johnson, Colorado needs a potential replacement if he cannot return promptly. As for goaltenders, Jonathan Bernier‘s name keeps coming up in rumors. The Detroit goaltending could cost a decent premium but it is something that Joe Sakic must consider.

As for the defenseman err depth, there should be candidates out there for Sakic to explore. However, if Johnson and Cale Makar come back quickly enough, then that may be a moot point. It comes down to does Colorado has enough depth in case. One thing is for sure, Joe Sakic will not be calling for Martin Jones.