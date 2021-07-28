NHL Rumors: The Forward Market – Saad, Bozak, Abdelkader, Danault and Getzlaf

Kings targeting Saad?

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings are looking for a top-six forward. Brandon Saad is one free agent they will look at.

They are working on finalizing a contract for Andreas Athanasiou. He was qualified earlier in the week.

The door is still open for Bozak

Andy Strickland: Though the door remains open for Tyler Bozak to re-sign with the St. Louis Blues, he’ll will a free agent at noon.

Abdelkader looking to return

Bob McKenzie: Justin Abdelkader is looking to return to the NHL next season after spending last season in the Swiss League. He’ll be getting $1 million a year for the next five years from the Detroit Red Wings.

Danault to Vegas?

George Laraque: Have been hearing that Phillip Danault has a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

David Pagnotta: Multiple sources are pushing back or denying that the Golden Knights are close on a deal for Phillip Danault. Not saying that won’t happen, but the Golden Knights could be looking elsewhere at the moment.

Door still open for Getzlaf but they are some potential fits out there

Pierre LeBrun: The Anaheim Ducks did make a contract offer to Ryan Getzlaf. He’s going to see what is out there, but the door remains open in Anaheim.

Pierre LeBrun: If Ryan Getzlaf is not going to sign with the Anaheim Ducks, potential fits could be the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on if Ryan Getzlaf doesn’t re-sign with the Ducks.

“Among the teams, I’m told, that would be potential fits for him the Edmonton Oilers top the list. The Montreal Canadiens are in there and also Boston and Dallas would be potential opportunities for Getzlaf.

This would be a very emotional decision if he does leave Anaheim but would be interesting for sure to see him in either an Oilers or Canadiens uniform.”