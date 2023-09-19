NHL Rumors: The Futures of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele Remain in Winnipeg For Now

TSN: John Lu on the Winnipeg Jets heading into training camp.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Two weeks in advance of training camp Kevin Cheveldayoff clarified what would have been the focal point of Jets preseason preparation – the futures of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck.

Both remain Jets for the foreseeable future after the Winnipeg GM said that he’s not looking to trade either player right now. Thereby saying a message that is loud and clear, the team is prioritizing winning with both their No. 1 center and franchise goalie still in the fold, which is much to the relief of their teammates who heard speculation all summer about what might happen to the two cornerstone pieces, both heading into the final year of their respective contracts.

That leads to the Jets second main storyline, where do the new pieces fit with Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari coming over in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.

There will also be competition for second-line center with candidates Cole Perfetti, the aforementioned Vilardi and newly re-signed Vlad Namesnikov. All looking to fill the vacancy left by Dubois.

On the backend, the time appears to be now for defensive prospects Declan Chisholm and Ville Heinola to step up during training camp and the preseason to finally crack the lineup which is essentially full of last years returning veterans.

“Connor Hellebuyck joined his Jets teammates at their practice facility for a casual skate a couple of days earlier than his expected arrival. But he and Mark Scheifele won’t talk to media until training camp starts Thursday when the two cornerstone pending UFAs will address their immediate futures. Which for now are as Winnipeg Jets prioritizing winning.

That was the message from GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to his No. 1 center earlier this week and one which he will re-iterate to this franchise goalie in the coming days.

Now, Scheifele and Hellebuyck remaining in the fold was well received by their teammates who feel they are still poised to compete with their two impact players in the lineup as opposed to the alternative which would be a potential rebuild if one or both players was dealt with only futures coming back in return.