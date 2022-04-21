NHL Rumors: The Goalie Market Could Involve the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks

The Sabres may need to add a stop-gap goalie this offseason

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Looking ahead, goaltending is a little bit of an uncertainty for the Buffalo Sabres after this season.

They have four pending UFA goalies in Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski, Aaron Dell and Malcolm Subban. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is in the AHL, with Devon Levi and Erik Portillo deciding to return to college.

The Sabres will need to find a stopgap goalie. The 23-year old Luukkonen could get a full-time run next year but he’s been inconsistent in the AHL. The Sabres will need to find someone who is capable of being a starter to pair with Luukkonen. Anderson has played well down the stretch and could be brought back if he doesn’t decide to retire.

With over $40 million in projected salary cap space, they could look to bring a goalie on a short-term deal as they don’t want to block Luukonen, Levi or Portillo.

Unrestricted free agent targets could include Darcy Kuemper, Mikko Koskinen, Jaroslav Halak, Braden Holtby, Ville Husso, Joonas Korpisalo, Casey DeSmith, Thomas Greiss and David Rittich.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgia is a pending RFA and could be available for trade this offseason. Jonathan Quick and Semyon Varlamov have a year left on their deals and could be made available.

John Gibson has five years left at $6.4 million, has a 10-team no-trade clause and may prefer to play for a Stanley Cup contender. It would likely take a first-round pick and a prospect to acquire Gibson. With five years left, that would block the Sabres’ prospects.

Levi wouldn’t become a free agent for another two years. If Portillo isn’t signed by the deadline next August, he could become a free agent, and there would be plenty of teams interested. The Sabres will try to sign him next spring when his season is done.

Will John Gibson want to be a part of the Ducks rebuild? Would he like to return home?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) Wouldn’t say the Anaheim Ducks are actively looking to trade goaltender John Gibson. It’s not easy to find No. 1 goalies.

The Ducks would likely listen to offers to see if someone blew them away. It would be a surprise if the Ducks talked to Gibson about where he sees himself in their rebuild. Would a Cup contender interest him more?

Spitballing scenarios – if Tristan Jarry struggles in the playoffs and Gibson wanted to return home to Pittsburgh, could they swap goalies? The Ducks may need to take back a contract and may ask for a prospect to do so.