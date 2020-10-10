NHL Rumors: The Latest on Alex Pietrangelo

On Alex Pietrangelo talk

Lou Korac: “I hear Doug Armstrong not closing the door about a possible fit now for Alex Pietrangelo, but in all honestly, I think it’s done. I just don’t see how #stlblues can make it work. Too much salary would need to be moved. But think if they can do it. Can you imagine the blue line?”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on the possibility of re-signing Alex Pietrangelo after they signed Torey Krug: “You’d have to get creative. The likelihood isn’t great, but if I ever got the call that he wanted to see if we could make it work, I’d certainly put pen to paper and see if there was a way we could do it.”

Neal McHale: Armstrong: “We tried to sign him. I want to give our ownership group a ton of credit…We used every tool under the CBA to get it done. There’s no good or bad person in this, it’s just the business of this..I don’t want to close the door to anything yet.”

Neal McHale: Armstrong said that they offer did include signing bonuses and a no-movement clause for Pietrangelo. Those are two areas the Blues try not to include in deals.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon wouldn’t say much about Alex Pietrangelo, who likely isn’t heading back to St. Louis.

David Pagnotta: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the didn’t get close a Pietrangelo deal: “Not very close.”

David Pagnotta: The Colorado Avalanche showed some interest in Pietrangelo yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: There were some reports that had the Columbus Blue Jackets interested in Pietrangelo. After checking around Thursday night and Friday morning, don’t get the sense they’d be after him. Their biggest needs are a third-line center or a top-six left winger.