NHL Rumors: The Latest on Elias Pettersson in Vancouver

Everything Remains Status Quo between the Canucks and Elias Pettersson

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on the Full Press Hockey Podcast and was asked by Jim Biringer on the status of a Elias Pettersson with the Vancouver Canucks and where things stand.

Jim Biringer: “Before we get you out of here I just wanted to ask you about the two Swedes, Elias Petterson and William Nylander and their contracts.”

Dave Pagnotta on the Full Press NHL Podcast: “Nothing going on in Vancouver still I reported this a few weeks ago and Vancouver fans lost their minds on me until Jim Rutherford said the exact same thing a couple of weeks later. So they have an open line of communication but they are not negotiating a contract.

There is a differentiator between the two. There was no negotiations happening, which is what I reported and everyone’s like, well, that’s BS. They’re talking every day. That’s great. I could talk to a girl every day it doesn’t mean we’re dating. Like it’s semantics, I guess. But there’s really nothing going on negotiation-wise on a contract. That sounds like that’s going to wait till the offseason.”

Pettersson Worth Every Penny

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Kuzma spoke with former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, who knows works with the Hershey Cubs, about Elias Pettersson and what value he brings to the team.

Boudreau coached Pettersson when he set career high with 102 points (39 goals and 63 assists). Pettersson is back on pace to hit that mark again as he is a restricted free agent. And Petterson is hoping that production leads to a big deal with the Canucks.A comparable is William Nylander another Swede that needs a new contract. And if Nylander make get $11 million, Pettersson might get the same, as both players know their worth,But in speaking with Boudreau, he believes that Pettersson is “worth every penny on a long-term commitment,” despite teams having concerns on long-term deals.