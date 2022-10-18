NHL Rumors: The Latest on Jakob Chychrun Injury Status and Trade Speculation

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Red Hot Behind the Bench on the latest on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun – injury-related and trade speculation.

Friedman: “The latest there is Arizona, Chychrun has been skating on his own. He’s cleared to skate but he’s not cleared to practice. Cause the ankle injury is fine but the wrist injury isn’t done yet.

They’re on the road. They played in Pittsburgh. They played in Boston. they play in Toronto and after Toronto, they are going into Montreal. Not only are they going into Montreal, young Marek, but they are going into Montreal with two days off before they play the Canadiens.

Friedman: “So Thursday night, Canadiens by a thousand.”

Friedman: “If you find someone who gives you Canadiens by a thousand, you might want to take a look at that line.”

Friedman: “So the expectation is that Chychrun is going to join the team in Montreal and is then going to be able to start practicing with the team. I don’t when we’re talking about playing. I don’t think that’s set yet but at least he’s going to start practicing.

Once he starts practicing I think we’d start to get some movement where we’re going here.

Again, there’s been a lot with Ottawa. I heard from several different places that right now there is not a path to a deal between Ottawa and Arizona. What Arizona wants and what Ottawa is willing to do. I don’t think Ottawa wants to touch its roster and the exception I would say is a guy like Zaitsev, who isn’t really part of the future there, and would probably have to go to make this all work, but I don’t think other than that Ottawa wants to touch their roster.

The best thing Chychrun can do is come back and play and play great and then everything may change. But right now, at least in terms of those two teams, there’s no match, and we’ll see once he comes back and plays, if he plays well it may help Ottawa and it may help everybody else too.”

