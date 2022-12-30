NHL Rumors: The latest on some of the top pending NHL unrestricted free agents 

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The latest on some pending UFAs.

David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins – Talks continue but get the sense there are some gaps. GM Don Sweeney is trying to get a below-market deal while Pastrnak’s agent could be looking at a long-term, $10+ million deal.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks – Agent Pat Brisson said this week that he’ll meet with them “within the next three weeks” to see what he is thinking. If Kane is open to a trade, his list of teams will likely be limited.

Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks could still find a way to re-sign Horvat, but he rejected their last offer and they seem to be in trade mode. Agent Pat Morris said there have been no new talks.

Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings – Agent Pat Brisson said talks are ongoing, but get the sense they are moving slowly. Think a deal will eventually get done but there appear to be some gaps they need to clear.

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – The plan was to circle back in the new year. Think he’ll be traded over being extended. Could the Toronto Maple Leafs or Colorado Avalanche be interested?

Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues – He has a full no-trade clause. Asked for a trade over a year and a half ago. He won’t be re-signing.

Michael Bunting – Toronto Maple Leafs – No contract talks according to agent Paul Capizzano. reported in October that he could be interested in an eight-year deal and the Leafs might be okay with that to keep the AAV down.

Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh Penguins – The sides held some talks earlier in the season but there is nothing new to report.

Max Pacioretty – Carolina Hurricanes – He’s focusing on getting healthy and making his debut for the Hurricanes. Agent Allan Walsh said they’ll wait until after the season.

John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – Can’t see the Ducks re-signing him and his full no-trade clause becomes a 10-team trade list on Sunday.

Kevin Shattenkirk – Anaheim Ducks – Will likely be dealt but they might explore the idea of extending him. Agent Jordan Neumann hasn’t spoken with the Ducks lately.

Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – Term was an issue when the sides were talking this past offseason. The Devils are in the playoff hunt so maybe they could look at hockey deal if a team comes calling.