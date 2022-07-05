NHL Rumors: The Latest on Toronto Maple Leafs and pending UFA Jack Campbell

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Real Kyper & Bourne show on the latest surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA Jack Campbell.

“I have just heard that … I don’t know what happened here, and someday we’ll get a better idea, what occurred.

Now, with the caveat that this is not over yet. That we still have nine days until the date of free agency. It’s just been really, really slow on the Jack Campbell front.

You know that there are negotiations that are going to be slow played but I think that, if you take a look at it, Filip Forsberg and Nashville, it seems like it’s grinding it’s way towards a result. Kris Letang and Pittsburgh, it seems like it’s grinding it’s way towards a result. Now, Malkin’s one with Pittsburgh still has not gotten close, at least as of weekend.

But this Campbell one, it hasn’t seemed like it’s moved very far.”

Kypreos:

“Elliotte, it hasn’t. This is, from what I’m gathering, and please feel free to tell us what you think and what you know, but as far as Campbell is concerned. You mentioned those other names. There are indications that numbers have been exchanged and offers have been made.

To my understanding, there has yet to be an offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs to Jack Campbell. Not even an offer. Have there been talks? Has there been dialogue? Yes. Have the Leafs made him an offer? To my knowledge, as of right now (Monday afternoon) as we speak. Not one offer.

I find that really strange on a guy that you counted on all season and pumped up his tires to do this to him.”

Friedman:

“The one thing I always believe it that, Nick, it’s like dating right? It’s he said, she said, and then what’s in the middle.

And look, the Leafs made him an offer a long time ago. I agree with you. I’ve got no evidence that there has been anything recent, and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on here.”

Kypreos:

“I think they soured on him. I think they’re moving on. That’s what I think.”

Friedman:

“I think it’s very possible because I think there’s definitely interest out there. I’ve heard New Jersey. I’ve heard Edmonton. Edmonton knows by now, they haven’t announced anything yet, but I think we all believe Mike Smith is not playing next year. Whether he’s retired or is on LTIR, he’s not playing next year.

And that’s a team I’m focusing on. I think that’s the team. But New Jersey’s going to be there too.

It is Nick, the one thing, I never make absolute statements cause you never know what could happen in nine days, but it sure is trending that way.

** NHLRumors.com transcription