NHL Rumors: The Latest on Tyler Toffoli, Dawson Mercer and Devils Goaltending

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils announced that Tom Fitzgerald received an extension to remain the general manager and was promoted to President of Hockey Ops. He held a press conference on Tuesday evening and addressed several areas he will address moving forward.

Devils and Tyler Toffoli To Continue to Discuss Future

Jim Biringer of NHL Rumors.com: Fitzgerald on Toffoli’s Contract:

“Will sit down with Toffoli’s agent over the next couple of weeks to see where he’a at. He likes Toffoli and has been a good add for the team. But it is a business.”

NHL Rumors: Devils Want To Add D, Dougie Hamilton Complicates Things

Amanda Stein of New Jersey Devils: Tom Fitzgerald has had multiple conversations with Tyler Toffoli’s agent to gauge where Toffoli is at and what’s next in terms of a potential contract. Toffoli is a UFA.

The Latest on Dawson Mercer

Sam Kassan of New Jersey Devils: With Dawson we have time. We’d love to continue to work with for next bunch of years.

Tom Fitzgerald Will Look To Improve Any Area of Need

Amanda Stein of New Jersey Devils: Fitzgerald: “I’m always looking to improve the team. There’s always areas, whether it’s depth defensemen, or in the goaltending market (…) I can’t force teams to trade people to me but my phone is always working.”

Sam Kasan of New Jersey Devils: Fitzgerald: “I used to be a little bit impatient. Now I’m very patient. I think that’s helped us make proper decisions, personnel, contracts, term. I have a great staff. How we push each other, disagreeing, debating. Think differently.”

NHL Rumors: Devils Continue To Scout To Improve Goaltending

The most significant area of need is goaltending. Fitzgerald did not sugarcoat it when he told the media on Tuesday that his goaltenders must play better.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes that Fitzgerald is not okay with the current state of the Devils goaltending. While the team in front of them needs to play better, he wants his guys to make a save.

As Nichols writes the Devils missed an opportunity to improve their goaltending and defense this past summer once Damon Severson and Ryan Graves left. And while the market will dictate what he does, something has to improve for the Devils to make the playoffs.

It could all start with goaltending coach Dave Rogalski.