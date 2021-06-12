NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings Areas Of Need, and Don’t Expect Eichel in LA

Three areas of need for the Los Angeles Kings

John Hoven of Mayors Manor: The Los Angeles Kings are expected to be active this offseason. GM Rob Blake has been on record saying they need to add to get better.

“This summer is very important,” Blake continued. “We’re gonna take the necessary steps this summer. We put ourselves in a pretty good position to do that.”

The Kings have three areas that will likely be addressed this offseason.

A top-six forward – one that could play on the top-line and one that has experience, 200 plus games.

A top-nine forward – a middle-six guy who can on the second or third line, shifting back and forth if need be.

Upgrade their blue line – a young, left-handed offensive defenseman.

Adding the defenseman may cost them some of their better assets, as opposed to the Kings using them to acquire someone like Jack Eichel. They need to keep their best assets for when a prized defenseman finally becomes available.

Zach Hyman could be one free agent target for the Kings. Hyman may be looking for a six- or seven-year deal which might be too much term for the Kings.

The Kings might be able to find a team looking to move a player because of the expansion draft protection lists.

They are in the position to take on some salary. The flat cap will have plenty of teams looking to move some money and the Kings could take advantage.

Any free agent the Kings look to sign may be in the two- to three-year range rather than six to seven years.

Team sources have the Kings not being interested in Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel. The assets needed to send the Sabres may be too for the Kings. The Kings are not interested in trading Quinton Byfield.

Columbus Blue Jackets Seth Jones also comes up in trade speculation. One issue is that Jones is right-handed and the Kings are looking for a left-handed defenseman. They are deep on the right side. A Jones extension could also become an issue.

Friedman on the Kings and Eichel

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Hoven’s report that the Los Angeles Kings are not interested in Jack Eichel.