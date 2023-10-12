NHL News: Buffalo Locks Down Defenseman Owen Power
After inking defenseman and number one overall pick Rasmus Dahlin from the 2018 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres continued their work on the blueline by inking defenseman Owen Power to a seven-year deal.

Power’s new seven-year contract is worth $54.85 million and carries an annual average value of $8.35 million.

Once Dahlin was signed, it was just a matter of time before Power was done. Though nobody knew it was going to be done this quickly. However, both sides had been talking throughout the offseason and discussions picked up over the last couple of days.

With Power being 10.2(c) status at the end of this season, similar to Shane Pinto in Ottawa and Jamie Drysdale in Anaheim this past offseason, this seemed like the only path forward as he wouldn’t be eligible for an offer sheet.

As mentioned when Dahlin got signed, the Sabres got five of their core players locked up in Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and now all three of their young defensemen in Dahlin, Power and Mattias Samuelsson. All of whom are on reasonable contracts.

Power was selected first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. As we saw in Ottawa with Jake Sanderson, Power is getting paid for his potential moving forward. And once Sanderson was signed it set the market for Power. Power is just a little bit over what Sanderson is making.


Owen Power was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season as he recorded 35 points (four goals and 31 assists) in 79 games averaging 23:48 minutes on ice with the Sabres last season.

 