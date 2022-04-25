NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild and 10 NHL Coaches In Limbo for Next Season

The Wild will need to move salary to extend Fiala

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala is a pending RFA making just over $5 million this season and he’ll be looking for a raise. He’s over a point-a-game this season.

The Wild have 17 players under contract for next season and only $8 million in cap space. They have over $12 million in dead cap space after the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. It’s going to be a challenge to fit in a Fiala extension.

They could look to move one of Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway or Tyson Jost. To create more cap space they could look to move either Matt Dumba or Jonas Brodin.

The status of 10 coaches who are not under contract for next season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There are 10 NHL coaches who are in limbo as either on an expiring deal or have an option.

Derek King – Chicago Blackhawks – Expiring contact – A source said it’s 50-50 that he’s back next season. A short-term deal for the rebuilding Hawks makes sense.

Rick Bowness – Dallas Stars – Expiring contract – He could retire after the season.

Jeff Blashill – Detroit Red Wings – Could be an option, nothing confirmed – Believe the extension he signed last May for one-year plus an option. No sense in which direction the Red Wings are leaning.

Jay Woodcroft – Edmonton Oilers – Expiring contract – The Oilers have played well since Woodcroft took over for Dave Tippett. It would be a surprise if he’s not back. He could get a three-year deal.

Andrew Brunette – Florida Panthers – Expiring contract – Has the Panthers in first place in the East after taking over from Joel Quenneville on October 28th. Would be a shock if he’s not brought back.

Martin St. Louis – Montreal Canadiens – Expiring contract – If St. Louis wants to be back, he’ll be back. All up to him. How much he gets on his contract will be interesting.

John Hynes – Nashville Predators – Club option – Believe that Hynes will be back with the Predators picking up the option or extending him to a new deal.

Mike Yeo – Philadelphia Flyers – Expiring contract – Took over for Alain Vigneault on December 6th. Get the sense that they could go a different direction but keep Yeo within the organization.

Bruce Boudreau – Vancouver Canucks – Option – Not 100 percent sure but believe that he’ll be back.

Dave Lowry – Winnipeg Jets – Expiring contract – Could see the Jets going a different direction. They had high expectations heading into the season.

The Blackhawks are at home against the Flyers and are

-140 on the moneyline with Betway