NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks

What a Kirby Dach extension with the Canadiens could look like?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It now seems likely it’s only a matter of time before the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach reach a contract extension. A two- or three-year bridge deal seems more likely than a long-term deal.

Bridge deal comparables for Dach could include:

Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers – two years at a $2.1 million cap hit.

Robert Thomas – St. Louis Blues – two years at a $2.8 million cap hit after the 2020-21 season. Signed an eight-year deal a year later.

Isac Lundestrom – Anaheim Ducks – two years at a $1.8 million cap hit. Would be the low end of a Dach bridge deal.

Believe that a two-year bridge deal for Dach will be between $1.8 and $2.3 million.

Curtis Pashelka: The agent, Jason Harshaw, for Jonah Gadjovich, the loan remaining San Jose Sharks RFA, said that the sides continue to work on a deal. Harshaw said they hope to reach a deal sooner than later. Training camp is a month away.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Re-signing Jonah Gadjovich should come in around the league minimum.

With William Eklund making the team, that should put the San Jose Sharks projected salary cap hit at just over $82.2 million.

That roster projection doesn’t have Godjovich or Jeffrey Viel on it, and both would have to go on waivers.

Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov could be put on the LTIR and Radim Simek could get another shot. The Sharks could send Simek to the AHL and reduce his $2.25 million cap hit by $1.125 million. Defenseman Ryan Merkley and his $863,333 could replace Simek and create a little more space.

If the Sharks can’t find a trade for James Reimer or Adin Hill, they could start the season with three goalies.

A source said that the second hearing date for Evander Kane hasn’t been scheduled yet.