NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks
Up next
Author

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

What a Kirby Dach extension with the Canadiens could look like?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It now seems likely it’s only a matter of time before the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach reach a contract extension. A two- or three-year bridge deal seems more likely than a long-term deal.

Bridge deal comparables for Dach could include:

Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers – two years at a $2.1 million cap hit.

Robert Thomas – St. Louis Blues – two years at a $2.8 million cap hit after the 2020-21 season. Signed an eight-year deal a year later.

Isac Lundestrom – Anaheim Ducks – two years at a $1.8 million cap hit. Would be the low end of a Dach bridge deal.

Believe that a two-year bridge deal for Dach will be between $1.8 and $2.3 million.

Sharks continue to talk with their last RFA, cap implications, and no Evander Kane hearing date

Curtis Pashelka: The agent, Jason Harshaw, for Jonah Gadjovich, the loan remaining San Jose Sharks RFA, said that the sides continue to work on a deal. Harshaw said they hope to reach a deal sooner than later. Training camp is a month away.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Re-signing Jonah Gadjovich should come in around the league minimum.

With William Eklund making the team, that should put the San Jose Sharks projected salary cap hit at just over $82.2 million.

That roster projection doesn’t have Godjovich or Jeffrey Viel on it, and both would have to go on waivers.

Betway_Rhomboid_doubleSided_EvenSpacing-svg

Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov could be put on the LTIR and Radim Simek could get another shot. The Sharks could send Simek to the AHL and reduce his $2.25 million cap hit by $1.125 million. Defenseman Ryan Merkley and his $863,333 could replace Simek and create a little more space.

If the Sharks can’t find a trade for James Reimer or Adin Hill, they could start the season with three goalies.

A source said that the second hearing date for Evander Kane hasn’t been scheduled yet.

 