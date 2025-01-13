NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Need to Remain Patient

The Montreal Canadiens need to remain patient

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Jay Onrait show on the Montreal Canadiens and how they should remain patient as there is plenty of hockey left between now and the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

LeBrun: “… but there’s still, you know, for the Montreal Canadians, 22 games before the March 7 trade deadline. The idea that the Canadians would have suddenly changed their plan, their game plan for March 7th because of the last few weeks is just not true. It’s not reality.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Anaheim Ducks

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon have to sit back and just continue to watch how this team continues to grow, or maybe it’s a speed bump, and then react.

And I’ll give you a great example of why it’s important to be prudent that way through the Habs. A year ago, you know, Steve Yzerman tried to be prudent, too, and he was. But the Red Wings went on such a great run, as you may remember, that they kind of decided to hold off on selling because they were in it. And then they had the brutal final month, which no one could have predicted.

But my point is, for these teams that are trying to get over the hump, and trying to learn how to win, there is great danger in making sudden snap judgments on where you are in this retooling and this rebuild and deciding and making big declarations openly, in public. Honestly, the cliche is true here for the Montreal Canadiens, one game at a time.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens

They’ve got some pending UFAS to decide on, Jake Evans, Joel Armia, David Savard. They will make those decisions, but they don’t have to make them in January. Still lots of hockey can be played before March 7th.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.