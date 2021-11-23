NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Won’t Make A Trade Just To Make A Trade

Bergevin won’t make a trade just to make a trade

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on doing what is best for their team, regardless of his contract situation.

“Obviously, it’s winning hockey games and playing as a team. If I make one move to make one change, unless everyone else picks it up, it’s not going to make a difference. It’s well known that just making trades to make trades—especially with our situation with the cap—it just makes no sense to make a lateral move just to make a lateral move. If you’d like to make a move, it’s to make a move to make your team better. Just making a move to make a move, I’m never going to do that just to say I made a trade and here we go. (The players) have to pick up their games. They have to play better. That’s on them.”

Bergevin when asked if it’s going to be his last year with the Canadiens,

“I don’t know. It’s my last year of my contract, but I don’t know what’s going to happen in the near future.”

Does Bergevin’s situation impact the Canadiens players?

Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on if the uncertainty of GM Marc Bergevin’s situation is having an impact on the players.

“Not at all. He’s always here. He’s doing the same thing that he was doing last year, two years ago, three years ago. We step on the ice, we have things to work on, prepare for the next game. I never hear about Marc’s situation among the players or in the locker room and so on. So no.”

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson when asked if Bergevin’s situation plays a part of their on-ice problems.