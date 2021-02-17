NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators Could Become Sellers, and Five Trade Candidates

The Predators could become sellers

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that it’s looking like the Nashville Predators could become sellers, though they haven’t fully decided that they will be yet.

“And there’s some obvious names… Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula, they’ve signed one-year deals and will be UFAs at the end of the year. Those will be your pure rentals, but there’s a more intriguing name when I talk to teams around the league that they hope will be on the market and I think there’s an absolute solid chance that the Predators at least listen is top four defenceman Mattias Ekholm who has been a long-standing member of that organization”

Ekholm carries a $3.75 million salary cap hit through next season and they could look to see what kind of offers they get for him. They obviously don’t have to move him if they don’t like the offers. Previous Jake Muzzin and Alec Martinez trades could be comparables.

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators could start looking at the idea of a rebuild and start reshaping their roster leading up to the April 12th NHL trade deadline. Big moves and changes may be better suited for the offseason, but some pending unrestricted free agents could be moved before then.

A look at five players that could be put on the trade market and what the return could be.

Brad Richardson – The 36-year old is on a one-year deal at $1 million. They could move him for a late-round pick.

Nick Cousins – The 27-year old carries a $1.5 million cap hit through next season. Last season he was traded for a 2021 fourth-round pick, so they could ask for the same this year.

Erik Haula – The 29-year old carries a $1.75 million cap hit this season. 10 to 12 teams were interested in signing him this offseason, so there should be interest again. Could be worth a second and a fifth-round pick.

Mikael Granlund – The 29-year old signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal this past offseason. Two comparable trades in 2019 were Gustav Nyquist (2nd and conditional 3rd) and Mats Zuccarello (conditional 2nd and 3rd).

Mattias Ekholm – The 30-year old is currently week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He’d get plenty of interest.

Comparable trades in Jake Muzzin (1st, Carl Grundstrom, rights to Sean Durzi) and Alec Martinez (two second-round picks). The Predators could look for a package of high draft picks and/or prospects. Trading Ekholm wouldn’t be easy an move for the Predators.