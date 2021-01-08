NHL Rumors: New York Islanders and Restricted Free Agent Mathew Barzal

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on the New York Islanders and restricted free agent forward Mathew Barzal.

** NHLRumors transcription

Marek:

“I look at Islanders, and I look at the nature of the deals to key players on that team, and it’s not just a couple of them, it’s not just the decimal point, it’s the term as well. This is gonna be more than just a tricky one for Lou Lamoriello to sort out. Is it not? I know it’s Lou and he’s a vet and cagey and all that, but this is a tall order.”

Friedman:

“It is and it isn’t. Like, I think at the end of the day, Burkie, you know Lamoriello as well as anyone, if he wants to get something done, it’s going to get done, and it’s just a matter of how they get to that point. Here we go, he’s admitted they signed Matt Martin, Corey Schneider and Andy Greene, but I don’t think they’ve filed those contracts with the league office yet. So, he’s doing what he needs to do to work it all out. I just think at the end of the day, it is complicated or else it probably would be, they might have closed it already. I think they are still grinding away at the contract, I still think they are grinding at other things. Like I said, I think it gets done. I have no reason to believe it’s not going to get done but it sounds like it’s really complicated between the deal Barzal gets and the maneuvers that have to happen around it.”

Friedman when asked it will be a short-term bridge deal or something longer.