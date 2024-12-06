NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers Must Feel They Can Trade Jacob Trouba. Who’s Interested?

Arthur Staple: The New York Rangers didn’t put Jacob Trouba on waivers as they feel they can trade him, and you can’t trade a player who is on waivers.

Pierre LeBrun: The Rangers are trying to work out a Jacob Trouba trade.

Have heard that the Anaheim Ducks are still one of the teams talking to the Rangers.

Have heard the Columbus Blue Jackets are out.

Rick Dhaliwal: Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on Trouba: “Lots of talk about it, we have had talks with the Rangers, don’t know where it goes. We are taking a look at this deal with the Rangers.”

Bruce Garrioch: It sounds doubtful that Troub would waive his no-trade to come to a Canadian team.

Emily Kaplan: Among to the teams to talk to the Rangers about Trouba include the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Darren Dreger: The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks are among the teams circling around Trouba. There is nothing going on between the Rangers and the Ottawa Senators.

David Pagnotta: The Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Senators, San Jose Sharks, and Red Wings have recently spoken with the Rangers about Trouba. Not all teams have offers on the table. Doesn’t sound like the Senators are in the mix. The Blue Jackets have an offer but would need Trouba to sign off on it.