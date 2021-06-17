NHL Rumors: The NHL Draft is Five Weeks Away and Jack Eichel Trade Talk Intensifying

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres trade talks with teams involving Jack Eichel ‘are getting more intense and serious.’

A first-round pick will be just one of the pieces Sabres GM Kevyn Adams would be looking to acquire in a package for Eichel.

Teams that make sense to trade for Eichel include the Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.

The Kings are looking for top-six forward. The Wild need a top center. The Blue Jackets really need a No. 1 center and have three first-round picks this year.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading when asked about a Jack Eichel trade and if it could happen sooner than later.

** NHLRumors.com transcription