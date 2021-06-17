NHL Rumors: The NHL Draft is Five Weeks Away and Jack Eichel Trade Talk Intensifying

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres trade talks with teams involving Jack Eichel ‘are getting more intense and serious.’
A first-round pick will be just one of the pieces Sabres GM Kevyn Adams would be looking to acquire in a package for Eichel.
Teams that make sense to trade for Eichel include the Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.
The Kings are looking for top-six forward. The Wild need a top center. The Blue Jackets really need a No. 1 center and have three first-round picks this year.
TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading when asked about a Jack Eichel trade and if it could happen sooner than later.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“Well as I reported earlier today Gino, I mean there is no question that the conversations that the Sabres are having with other teams have gotten a little more serious in their tone. So take from that what you will, and the point is this I think, we are five weeks away from the first round of the NHL draft and I think in any package that the Sabres end up moving Eichel in, they would prefer to get a first-round pick, in the first round on June 23rd as part of a larger package for him.
It doesn’t necessarily mean that, that’s gonna be the case but certainly I know that’s been part of some part of conversations they’ve had with teams.
Now, some of the teams that I believe have shown interest include LA and Anaheim, Minnesota, but there are other teams in there as well.
I think he gets traded this offseason, and ideally, from a Sabres perspective it happens, again, before the draft in five weeks. So, that’s not to long from now.”