NHL Rumors: The Oilers and their Goaltending Situation, and the Capitals Also Interested in Kane

The Edmonton Oilers and their goaltending search

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on what the Edmonton Oilers may be thinking with their goaltending situation.

“A lot of Oilers fans wondering if they would make a move for a goaltender, I think the easiest thing to say is, if you can think of someone who might have been available, the Oilers checked into it this week.

Think there is a couple of things here. First of all, money has to go out, and secondly, I think if the Oilers could have done something for a late-round pick this week, they would have done it. But they’re not crazy about giving up there first, and they’re not even thrilled about giving up the second or third, depending about what happens about the Duncan Keith trade.

So I think right now Edmonton’s just saying, ‘Look, if we can’t do it inexpensively, not for one of our top picks or prospects,’ they’re just not crazy about doing it.

Now one name people were wondering about was Karel Vejmelka from Arizona, who is having a magnificent season out of nowhere. I don’t think he’s even available right now Ron. I think the Coyotes are trying to extend him or are going to start talks with him in the very near future.”

The Washington Capitals are another team that has shown interest in Evander Kane

Sportsnet: Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on another team that has shown some interest in Kane.

“The other thing Oilers are wondering about is Evander Kane. Now we still don’t have clarity on if the NHL is going to add any further penalty to him at this point in time or not. We’ll see. We’re still waiting on that decision.

But another team that has at least discussed it and has considered it, is the Washington Capitals, playing Ottawa here tonight. There’s nothing done. No contract or anything like that with the Capitals or another team in addition to the Oilers that have looked into this.”

